Officials are investigating an overnight crash at Boulder County's Gross Reservoir that will shut down recreation until further notice.
The crash happened at the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site at 12:30 a.m. Saturday A construction vehicle carrying several tons of rocks veered off the road and into the reservoir, said Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
The truck went into the reservoir and submerged.
Authorities requested the Northern Colorado Med Evac helicopter to fly over the site with a spotlight to assist in identifying areas to narrow the search, which sent boats and divers to a certain area.
However, an initial search were unsuccessful and the rescue turned into a recovery mission, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Search crews recovered the body of the driver on Saturday afternoon. The identity will be released at a later date by the Boulder County Coroner's Office, said Cutler said.
Denver Water, Kiewit Barnard Construction, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are investigating the incident.