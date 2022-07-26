The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified a man shot and killed by Englewood police on Sunday as Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22.
Police said they shot Mitchell after he shot at them when they responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of South Grove Street.
Police arrested Phillip L. Blankenship, 29, on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, and the officers who fired their weapons during the incident have been placed on administrative leave.