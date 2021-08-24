The coroner for Adams and Broomfield Counties has identified the man killed by police officers at Thorncreek Golf Course last week as Lucas Antonio Salas, 33.

Northglenn officers tried to make contact with Salas last Wednesday on Malley Drive, but he fled in a car, the police department said last week. A few days after the incident, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirmed Salas was a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman in southwest Colorado.

The family of Cheyenne Goins of Alamosa reported her missing on Aug. 12. Officials said they believe Goins had contact with Salas the night she went missing.

After he fled, a witness said he crashed on 136th Avenue and left the car, walking onto the golf course in Thornton. He also said Salas had a handgun and officers shot him from 3 to 5 feet away.

Officials confirmed Salas was armed. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Salas died at Good Samaritan Medical Center.