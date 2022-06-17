Denver Botanic Gardens' corpse flower bloomed for the first time in several years on Friday.
Lil' Stinker Bloom Alert! You can see (and maybe smell) a corpse flower in the Tropical Conservatory. Lil' Stinker last bloomed in 2016. We anticipate the flower remaining open for 24-36 hours. Advance, time-entry tickets required. No extended hours. https://t.co/zGKP4nOcg3 pic.twitter.com/HfTLmqY5Fs— Denver Botanic Gardens (@denverbotanic) June 17, 2022
Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, has been part of the garden's tropical plant collection since 2007 and last bloomed in 2016, according to the gardens.
Officials said they estimate the bloom will last between 24 and 36 hours.
Those wanting to see and smell the flower must buy tickets in advance due to the garden's time-entry system. People can buy tickets here.