Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, has been a part of the garden's tropical plant collection since 2007 and last bloomed in 2016, according to the gardens. 

Denver Botanic Gardens' corpse flower bloomed for the first time in several years on Friday. 

Officials said they estimate the bloom will last between 24 and 36 hours.

Those wanting to see and smell the flower must buy tickets in advance due to the garden's time-entry system. People can buy tickets here

