Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Ahmad Alissa, the man accused of March’s supermarket massacre in Boulder, have agreed on a doctor to perform a second evaluation of his competence to stand trial, according to new court documents.

The parties requested the court appoint Dr. Patricia Westmoreland to evaluate Alissa, 22, according to a filing Wednesday, the deadline for them to submit a list of four evaluators.

Twentieth Judicial District Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke, who is presiding over the case, entered an order Friday approving Westmoreland’s appointment.

Westmoreland must submit her competence report within 35 days.

The suspect faces 115 charges and sentence enhancers for the massacre in Boulder’s south-end King Soopers that killed 10 people, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and counts related to using banned high-capacity magazines.

A defendant’s competence to stand trial depends on whether they have a rational understanding of the proceedings and whether they have the ability to participate in their own defense.

An Oct. 5 filing claims the first court-ordered competence evaluation of Alissa done by state experts, requested by his defense attorneys in September, showed he has an understanding of the charges against him, the potential sentence he faces and the roles of the judge, prosecutor and defense attorney.

But the doctors concluded Alissa is currently not competent to proceed based on a “limited” ability to “meaningfully converse with others” and “superficial responses to hypothetical legal situations indicate a passive approach to his defense and potential overreliance on his attorneys” based their initial diagnosis of his mental health, according to the Oct. 5 filing.

State records show Westmoreland holds a physician’s license in Colorado and has board certifications in psychosomatic medicine, psychiatry and forensic psychiatry.

Her license profile also shows she has been employed by HealthONE in Aurora and an affiliate of Denver Health Medical Center, and holds a private business license, according to Secretary of State records.

Bakke has set a competence review hearing for Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m., and requested the court receive the evaluation results at least seven days before the hearing.

Public defenders Daniel King, Kathryn Herold and Samuel Dunn represent the accused shooter.