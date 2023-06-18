Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Centennial Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Dry Creek Road between South Yosemite Street and S. Alton Way, officials said.
The driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the parking garage of a building causing the car to burst into flames, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff deputies are on scene of a fatal accident on E. Dry Creek Rd. between S. Yosemite St. and S. Alton Way. It happened around 1:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle burst into flames. The driver is deceased, one… pic.twitter.com/PHzE1YbBvS— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 18, 2023
Officials announced in a tweet at 2:12 p.m. the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.
All eastbound lanes of E. Dry Creek Rd. are closed until further notice.