A car crash on Wednesday closed five lanes of northbound Interstate 25 in Lone Tree, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The crash happened just north of the C-470 and I-25 flyover, and the lanes are closed between Lincoln Avenue and County Line Road, said Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
#I25 northbound: Five right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 193 - Lincoln Avenue and Exit 195 - County Line Road. https://t.co/gof5y8eD4Y— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 23, 2022
A car hauler crashed into the back of another vehicle, sending two people to a hospital, Cutler said. It was unclear how seriously they were injured.
Officials encouraged motorists to use alternative routes while the scene is cleared. Those who choose to use the highway should expect delays, Cutler said.
The roadway was not expected to fully reopen until later this afternoon, Cutler said.