A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Denver.
Police said the pedestrian was hit near southbound Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue. The department tweeted about the incident at 3:15 a.m.
Officers found the pedestrian at the site of the crash and pronounced them dead, according to the department.
The victim will be identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner at a later date.
The incident led to the both directions of the interstate being closed while an initial investigation took place. The roadway reopened around 5:30 a.m., police said.