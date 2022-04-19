Firefighters in Boulder County were working Tuesday to contain a grass fire that ignited just northeast of Boulder.
The fire is near Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes area, in Gunbarrel, less than 10 miles from Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
If you are in the area of Twin Lakes, please DO NOT go to try to get a look at the fire. Avoid the area to give first responders room to work. Evacuation orders are being issued. If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order.— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 19, 2022
The Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 1 p.m. that evacuation orders would be issued and people should avoid the area.
"If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive (an) evacuation order," the tweet read.
Boulder County's Office of Emergency Management had not issued any evacuation orders as of 2 p.m.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.