Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements

istock photo 

 P_Wei

Firefighters have contained a wildfire that ignited in northern Evergreen, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue. 

The blaze ignited near Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way. Evacuations were issued for the surrounding area, according to the department. 

It was unknown how large the fire was.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.