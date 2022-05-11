Firefighters have contained a wildfire that ignited in northern Evergreen, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.
Please be aware - EFR is working a wildfire in the Nob Hill and Industrial Way. Limited evacuations are occurring for those in the immediate area. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/VPrYFovJW5— Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) May 11, 2022
The blaze ignited near Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way. Evacuations were issued for the surrounding area, according to the department.
It was unknown how large the fire was.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.