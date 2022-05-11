Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements

istock photo 

 P_Wei

A wildfire forced residents in Evergreen to evacuate before firefighters brought the flames under control Wednesday, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue. 

The blaze ignited near Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way.  

It was unknown how large the fire was.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

