A wildfire forced residents in Evergreen to evacuate before firefighters brought the flames under control Wednesday, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.
Please be aware - EFR is working a wildfire in the Nob Hill and Industrial Way. Limited evacuations are occurring for those in the immediate area. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/VPrYFovJW5— Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) May 11, 2022
The blaze ignited near Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way.
It was unknown how large the fire was.
