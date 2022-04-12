The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave over allegations that he posted racist and anti-Semitic comments on an online message board.
The department said in a tweet that it has opened an internal affairs investigation into Officer Drew Matthews' conduct after a group that advocates for the homeless posted comments it says Matthews wrote on the social network Reddit.
CU Boulder and CUPD are aware of allegations of racism, antisemitism, and unprofessional conduct by a CUPD officer. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.— CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) April 12, 2022
"We found the Reddit account of University of Colorado Boulder Police Department Officer Drew Matthews and it's full of anti-homeless and anti-Black comments, including a call to attack homeless people with high pressure fire hoses," according to a tweet from Safe Access for Everyone Boulder.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.