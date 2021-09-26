A University of Colorado student was rescued Saturday after falling about 45 feet down an abandoned mine shaft, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said the 19-year-old from Connecticut was with friends when he fell down the mine shaft off the Switzerland Trail.
He was not injured, but needed help getting out of the mine shaft, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office received a call for help just before midnight and first responders found the group on Forest Service Road 211A.
Rescue crews used utility all-terrain vehicles to reach the mine shaft. They then used a rope system to help the student climb out. The rescue took about 3 1/2 hours, officials said.
Agencies assisting the sheriff's office with the rescue included American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad, Four Mile Fire Protection District, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.