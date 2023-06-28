A Jefferson County judge sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison for seriously injuring two cyclists in a crash last June.

Haley Mill, 39, pleaded guilty in May to charges of vehicular assault and first-degree assault with extreme indifference, according to a news release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Two cyclists taking part in a group ride on June 19, 2022 were hit at Rainbow Hill Road and Ruby Ranch Road, according to the release. Lisa Ludwig suffered a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones. Mike Will suffered a broken rib and punctured lung.

Mill's sentencing came just a few days before the annual Bike to Work Day on Wednesday. The release says Mill did not hit the cyclists intentionally, but an investigation suggested the crash resulted from her drug use.

During Mill's sentencing on Monday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Tyra Forbes asked for the maximum of 20 years in prison based on the sentencing range for Mill's plea, citing that she left the scene of the crash and evaded law enforcement, as well as her "lack of regard for the community's life and safety."

Mill apologized to the victims at her sentencing, saying the consequences of her actions have "haunted" her, according to the release.

“At the end of the day, Lisa and Mike’s life will never be the same, the cyclists who were with them that day will never be the same, and no matter what the sentence is, they will always have a huge hole in their heart because of the actions of the defendant,” Forbes said in a statement.