The Colorado Aztec community is mourning the loss of renowned Mexica dance icon and curandero Raul Chavez Portillo, who died May 7 at age 68. Chavez, who was born into a family of Mexica Aztec healers, was given the name of Tlaloc at age 5 by his grandfather to preserve the traditions of his ancestors.
In 1969, Tlaloc immigrated to Colorado and in 1981, he created a danzante group for Chicano youth under his family name of Grupo Tlaloc. Ten years later, he formed a small family dance group called Huitzilopochtli, which has since helped thousands of Mexican and Chicano youth connect to their cultural roots. His efforts won were recognized with a Denver’s Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2016.
“He demonstrated for 40 years how the arts can heal through cultural inclusivity and respect for one another,” said Renee Fajardo, professor of Chicano Studies at Metropolitan State University Denver.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:30 a.m. Thursday (May 19) at Latina Funeral, 3020 Federal Blvd., with a Danzantes Tribute from 12:30 to 2 p.m.