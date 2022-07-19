Mayor Michael Hancock on Tuesday nominated Margaret Danuser to be Denver's chief financial officer.
Danuser has been Denver's deputy CFO since 2017, and she previously served as director of finance for the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, where she oversaw the authority’s $2 billion debt portfolio.
The City Council would need to approve Danuser's nomination, city officials said.
“The Department of Finance is my home, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead an incredible team of talented, committed, and hard-working people” Danuser said in a statement.
Danuser would succeed Brendan Hanlon, who stepped down earlier this month to become Colorado State University's vice president for university operations and chief financial officer in Fort Collins.