Dates are out for the Cities Summit of the Americas event, which will make its debut in Denver next year and is expected to convene hundreds of elected officials from throughout the Western Hemisphere in the Mile High City.

Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor Michael Hancock and U.S. National Summit Coordinator Kevin O’Reilly announced the dates on Wednesday at a meeting of the Colorado Latin American and Caribbean Consuls.

Leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean will gather in Denver from April 26 through April 28 to meet with their U.S. counterparts. The summit will include expert panel discussions, roundtables among mayors and city planners, plus networking sessions.

Municipal, city, state and regional elected leaders will discuss challenges common across their communities, as well as strengthening their economies.

The summit’s goal is to begin executing initiatives put forth at the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which took place in June. The summit is a forum of leaders from throughout the Americas where the U.S. was slated to promote better pandemic response, an equitable recovery, inclusive democracies and look into causes of irregular migration.

Cities Summit of the Americas attendees will discuss potential solutions to issues including sustainable development, climate resilience, women’s empowerment, public safety and supporting underserved communities, among others, according to a news release announcing the event.

The Biden administration confirmed in June that Denver would host the inaugural event. Polis called Colorado a natural choice for the event.

“We’re honored to host this inaugural gathering and look forward to welcoming delegates from across the Americas to our great city for these critical conversations,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a June statement.

Denver Gazette reporter Lindsey Toomer contributed to this report.