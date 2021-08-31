The car crash on Interstate 76 that killed two people and injured two others Saturday might have been caused by fatigue and drug use, the Brighton Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said investigators believe it was a single-vehicle crash with no one else involved. The four occupants of the vehicle were driving through Brighton while traveling from New York to Arizona.

Though few details are available, police said the investigation has revealed possible fatigue and drug use as factors contributing to the crash.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on I-76 between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane. Police said the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado truck, went off the road and rolled several times.

During the crash, three of the four occupants of the truck were ejected, police said. Two of the people ejected died from their injuries: A woman who died at the scene, and a man, who died while being taken to a hospital.

The other two occupants, both adults, suffered serious injuries. They are both still hospitalized Tuesday but in stable condition, police said.

The identities of the deceased victims are not yet being released, pending the notification of their families, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535.