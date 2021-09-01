Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder supermarket have filed a motion to raise the issue of his mental competency to stand trial, according to a court filing Wednesday.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, faces charges in connection with the March 22 attack including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 46 counts of attempted murder and several weapons charges.

The competency motion remains under seal. The court will address the issue at an already scheduled hearing on Sept. 7, according to an order by Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke.

In competency proceedings, a judge decides whether a defendant can understand the case and assist in their own defense. The issue differs from sanity, which refers to someone’s ability to judge right from wrong at the time of a crime.

Alissa's defense attorneys indicated in his first court appearance in March they were evaluating his mental health, but did not offer specifics.

If a judge orders a competency review, the case will be put on hold while the defendant is evaluated by state mental health experts.

If state experts conclude Alissa is mentally competent for prosecution, his attorneys would be entitled to a second evaluation by their expert.

The judge ultimately weighs the evaluations and would make the final decision about whether Alissa is mentally fit.

In the case of Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman charged with first-degree murder in the January 2020 slaying of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, a competency issue took nearly eight months to resolve before a judge deemed her mentally fit for trial.

Defendants deemed incompetent can be held indefinitely under first-degree murder charges while they undergo treatment.