As animal shelters nationwide experience a surge in incoming pets, the Denver Animal Shelter is offering name-your-price adoption this week to help clear the shelter.

The name-your-price event will last from Monday through Aug. 30. The price applies to the adoption of all adult dogs and cats, which usually cost $65 to $150 to adopt, according to the shelter.

The annual “Clear the Shelters” event is a national pet adoption campaign with more than 1,000 shelters and rescue organizations participating this year.

This year’s event comes as many shelters across the country are reporting an increase in owners returning pets adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the Denver MaxFund Adoption Center said it was at full capacity after the number of surrendered pets doubled over the month. The shelter said its pet adoptions had previously doubled at the beginning of the pandemic.

A national report by USA Today attributed this trend to people flocking to adopt pets to keep them company during lockdown, but realizing the pets didn’t fit into their usual lifestyles when in-person activities, work and school returned.

The Humane Society of Weld County is also participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event, offering 50% off adoptions through Sept. 11.

On Sunday, the humane society said it was at full capacity, with more animals on the way because of a rise in strays and pet surrenders.

Though the Denver Animal Shelter is not at full capacity, it does have 75 animals currently up for adoption, the shelter said Monday. Those animals include Luna, a 2-year-old husky mix, and Kaua’I, a 5-year-old domestic shorthaired cat.

In addition to the discounted adoptions, the Denver Animal Shelter is also accepting donations throughout the week through Great Good Charities.

More than 1,100 pets have been adopted through the Denver Animal Shelter this year, the shelter said. More than 500,000 pets have been adopted nationally during the “Clear the Shelters” event since it began in 2015.