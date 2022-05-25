Denver Animal Shelter has reduced its adoption fee to $5 in the hope that more animals can find forever homes as the facility nears capacity.
Officials said many of the shelters across the metro are either at or near capacity, especially for dogs and small animals. At Denver Animal Shelter, there has been a 35% increase in surrendered pets compared to 2019, according to a news release.
"The team at Denver Animal Shelter provides the best care possible for all animals that come through our doors," Shelter Services Manager Meghan Dillmore said in a news release. "As the number of pets in our care continues to grow, we're asking for help from our community."
The shelter offered tips on how the community can help:
- Explore all options before surrendering your pet to a shelter.
- Adopt, don't shop.
- Become a foster parent. Those interested can learn more by clicking here.
"While we do everything in our power to find homes for every animal, we're not always successful. If you are looking to rehome your pet because you think someone else could give it a better life, please reconsider," Dillmore said. "At this time, the best place for your pet is with you."