Luna

Luna, a 2-year-old spayed, husky-mix available for adoption at the Denver Animal Shelter. "She’d make a great hiking and activity partner! She’s best suited for a home with older children," the shelter said in a release. "She’s also an escape artist and will need to be supervised when outdoors and either kept in a fenced-in yard or on a leash."

 Photo courtesy of the Denver Animal Shelter

Denver Animal Shelter has reduced its adoption fee to $5 in the hope that more animals can find forever homes as the facility nears capacity.

Officials said many of the shelters across the metro are either at or near capacity, especially for dogs and small animals. At Denver Animal Shelter, there has been a 35% increase in surrendered pets compared to 2019, according to a news release.

"The team at Denver Animal Shelter provides the best care possible for all animals that come through our doors," Shelter Services Manager Meghan Dillmore said in a news release. "As the number of pets in our care continues to grow, we're asking for help from our community."

The shelter offered tips on how the community can help:

  • Explore all options before surrendering your pet to a shelter.
  • Adopt, don't shop.
  • Become a foster parent. Those interested can learn more by clicking here.

"While we do everything in our power to find homes for every animal, we're not always successful. If you are looking to rehome your pet because you think someone else could give it a better life, please reconsider," Dillmore said. "At this time, the best place for your pet is with you."

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.