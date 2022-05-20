Lakewood police Cmdr. Mike Greenwell said he recently spoke with a man who said he regularly steals between one and 10 cars a day until he finds one he likes.

He drives it until he crashes it, it’s found or he’s arrested. Then he starts the cycle again.

This pattern is part of a sharp rise in motor vehicle thefts since 2019 that has Colorado’s law enforcement agencies concerned. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force, which covers Denver, Adams, Broomfield, Douglas, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, reported a 24% increase in auto thefts across the metro area in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year.

From 2019 to 2021, auto thefts metro-wide increased 83% in Adams County and 172% in Broomfield County, according to a recent report from the task force. By contrast, the report says auto thefts statewide increased 36% during that period when the Denver metro area is taken out of the equation.

Greenwell, who oversees the task force (known as C-MATT), said the investigative resources of law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep up with the rising numbers.

“The problem is there's so many that there's no way law enforcement can keep up, because we haven't increased the number of law enforcement personnel to the level of being able to investigate auto thefts.”

Police are concerned that sentences and pretrial conditions such as personal recognizance bonds for people accused of motor vehicle theft are too lenient and don't do enough to deter them.

But criminologists say the data suggests more of a link between the certainty of a penalty and deterrence, rather than a penalty’s severity. The percentage of reported car thefts in which police make arrests — known as the clearance rate — is a key metric that speaks to that, they say.

The Denver Police Department, for example, averaged a 10.9% clearance rate for reported auto thefts between 2010 and 2020, according to data reported to the FBI. The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer does not yet include statistics for 2021.

Police may make an arrest in a different year from when the crime was reported.

The task force made 248 arrests in 2021 and 261 in 2020.

Police and criminologists also say economic desperation and substance addiction have contributed to the rise in auto thefts. They say tackling those problems are key to decreasing auto thefts in the long term.

“You have to put the ownership back on that person to change their life. And everybody wants to change somebody's life without involving them in it,” Greenwell said.

“We have to make them responsible for their actions and allow them the opportunity to make good on wanting to be somebody different.”

The pandemic created a perfect storm of circumstances that made a ripe incubator for car thefts, Lisa Pasko, chair of the University of Denver’s sociology and criminology department, said in a previous interview. Working from home and staying inside meant people were leaving their cars unattended for longer periods of time. Supply chain issues likely increased the value of hard-to-get car parts in underground markets.

She said increased housing insecurity brought on by the pandemic likely drove more people to steal cars in order to live in them. The economic downturn led to a rise in first-time homelessness. Diminished capacity in homeless shelters, along with halfway houses and residential treatment facilities to house increased numbers of people being released from prison, contributed to the spike in housing insecurity, she said.

“We know that crime increases if you have incapable guardianship, suitable victims and motivated offenders,” she said. “During the pandemic, we had all three really amplified.”