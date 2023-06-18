Most city and county offices in metro Denver will be closed to the public in observance of the Juneteenth holiday Monday.

In Denver, city and county services and offices — such as the Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Office, public libraries, Denver Mayor’s Office, City Council offices and other agencies — will take the day off.

Denver Health and Denver International Airport, meanwhile, will remain open.

Denver Police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders will also report for duty.

Denver offices and other operations with changes or closures include the list below.

3-1-1 information line: The information line for non-emergency services is closed. Service requests can be submitted using Pocketgov.

Animal shelter and animal protection: Denver Animal Shelter will close. The Night Drop will be open and can be accessed to the left of the front doors if a lost pet is found. Animal Protection Officers can be reached through 911 in emergencies.

Denver Arts and Venues: Red Rocks outdoor spaces will be open, but some services will be closed.

Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration: The office will be closed and will not be processing mail or taking phone transactions. For online vehicle renewal, visit mydmv.colorado.gov.

Denver Human Services: The office will be closed, but child and adult protection emergency response teams and phone hotlines will take and respond to reports.

Parking meters: Parking meters are free on Monday.

Other city and county governments will also be closed Monday, including city and county of Boulder, city of Aurora, city of Littleton, Douglas County, Arapahoe County and Jefferson County.

Local offices of the United States Postal Service will close June 19, meaning mail will not be picked up or delivered.

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. Make sure to check the hours of offices and other services before making a trip.