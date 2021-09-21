Denver Arts & Venues announced it is is seeking artists to apply for a $700,000 public art commission for work that will display along Denver's 16th Street Mall.
City officials said they are looking for an artist or teams to create original three-dimensional artwork that enhances visitors' experience of the 1.25 mile pedestrian and transit mall located in the heart of downtown.
The selection panel of community representatives plans top seek work that engages multiple senses, harnessing tactile, light and or sound components and utilize vertical, overhead or other space-conserving strategies, according to a news release.
"We are excited to incorporate new public artworks into the iteration of the 16th Street Mall to help bolster the downtown experience for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities, and investigators in Denver's growth and economy," said Denver Public Art Program Manager Michael Chavez. "We are excited to incorporate
The panel will select three to five artists as finalists and the winner will be presented to the Public Art Committee, Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs and Mayor Michael Hancock for final approval.
The Request for Qualifications is open to local, national and international artists or teams and are open through Oct. 18. They can be found at www.CallForEntry.org.
For additional information regarding the project and Denver Public Arts, click here.