A record that's four days older than the state of Colorado fell Wednesday afternoon as temperatures hit triple digits at Denver International Airport.
The 145-year-old record toppled after temperatures reached 99 degrees around 2 p.m. But temperatures continued to increase and just before 3 p.m. the temperature broke 100 degrees, said Treste Huse, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service Boulder.
Denver (DIA) just reached 99° setting a new daily record high. The previous record was 98° set way back in 1876, four days before Colorado became a state! #COwx #CentennialState— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 28, 2021
Wednesday's record high is the fifth recorded by the National Weather Service in Denver since June 1, Huse said.
Temperatures are forecasted to drop around 70 degrees overnight before rising back into the mid-90's on Thursday and Friday. But a shift in weather conditions are expected beginning Friday evening as cooler air and a monsoon flow will enter Denver's atmosphere.
"We're going to go from above average temperatures and then a record high today to below normal starting Saturday," said Huse.
Current forecasts predict a high of 81 on Saturday and 75 the following day. Historically, Denver's average throughout the month of July is 90.2, according to the Colorado Climate Center.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected across the metro beginning Friday night and could drop about an inch by Sunday. The highest chance of rain is on Saturday, Huse said.