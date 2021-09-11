Temperatures soared to 94 degrees Saturday afternoon, which toppled the daily record high for a third consecutive day.
The record set in 2018 fell shortly after 1 p.m., however, temperatures will continue to rise for several hours as the current forecast calls for temperatures to top at 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DIA reached 94 degrees which is a new record high for September 11th. Previous record was 93 set in 2018. #cowx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 11, 2021
Record highs have been set over the past two days as a 27-year-old record was dethroned by two degrees and on Friday by six as temperatures reached 99 degrees, according to the weather service.
Ironically, the heat wave began one year after Denver set a record low of 31 degrees.
But Denver isn't the only area experiencing higher than normal temperatures in recent days. Records were set in Boulder and Fort Collins which neared triple digits, while Akron reached 100 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.
The state's recent heat wave is due to a ridge of high pressure hovering over the Centennial State. Traditionally this ridge is seen throughout the summer months, but due to the monsoonal moisture, it wasn't as prevalent this year, said David Barjenbrush of the weather service earlier this week.
While temperatures are expected to break records across the state on Saturday, a brief cooldown is expected on Sunday as the current forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80's.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the low-60's and there is a 30% chance of rain between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the weather service.