Denver saw a record-low temperature overnight of 7 degrees below zero, breaking the previous record of 3 degrees from 1932.
Zach Hiris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, said it’s normal to see a few recording-breaking temperatures throughout the year and that it doesn’t necessarily mean a long-term pattern.
Throughout the weekend, the city will start to warm up, though.
“This afternoon we’ll barely scrape into the 20s, and then we should be nice and sunny for Friday and most of the weekend,” Hiris said.
The low temperature for Thursday night is 3 degrees, and things will gradually warm up. Friday afternoon could see a high of 35 degrees, and it’ll drop down to around 20 degrees at night. Saturday could see a high of 57 degrees before the low will get to 30 degrees. Sunday is expected to be the warmest despite some potential cloudy skies, getting to a high of 62 degrees and a low of 31 at night.
Hiris said it's normal to see the weather change from snowy and cold one day to sunny and warm the next throughout the spring in Denver. He said no snow is anticipated throughout the weekend and early next week.