The space industry is shifting from a bespoke industry to a commercial economy.

That may not be news if you've kept up with the developments at SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, all of which have launched commercial space flights.

But experts speaking at the 38th annual Space Symposium, including Denver-based York Space Systems CEO Dirk Wallinger, see it coming sooner rather than later.

The panel consisted of Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space Systems Robert Lightfoot, CEO of HawkEye360 John Serafini, Managing Director of Cerebus Capital Management Anthony Vinci and Wallinger.

The transition to a commercial economy will allow the government to use existing supply chains and leverage commodity products more easily, Wallinger said.

"If companies like York are building satellites for lots of commercial customers, which is already starting to happen, 50-60% of ours are actually commercial, this will benefit the government in the end," he said. "It's nice to see a stronger supply chain where the government can leverage that commodity product and launch it quickly."

He added, "We're definitely going to see that."

The commercial landscape of today is far different from even 10 years ago.

Lightfoot, who previously served as NASA's acting administrator from January 2017 to April 2018, reflected on his 29 years with NASA.

During that time, he said there was no "threat vector" to address like there is today with China.

This allowed the agency the flexibility to try new things likesending commercial cargo to the International Space Station.

Only two companies, SpaceX and Orbital ATK (now part of Northrup Grumman), were around to do that.

"The civil environment gives the government a chance to practice or understand how to do that," he said. "The impetus for NASA was that we basically had 10 pounds in a five-pound bag in terms of mission content versus our budget. And we were able to say 'OK, let's do this service, let others bring investment, let others bring in the private money and provide that service and give a demand signal.'"

SpaceX and others responded to that signal, and have been able to supply the ISS with relative ease.

But the supply chains they so rely on are fragile, and the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that in dramatic fashion.

But the proliferation of the commercial space industry is easing those challenges, panelists said.

Part of it lies in changes in the way satellite contracts are negotiated, Wallinger said, shifting away from one massive contract with a single company to several smaller contracts with multiple partners.

This proliferation of space as a commercial industry also makes it easier to maintain costs and keep them comparatively low, he said.

"What that means for a company like York is we can establish a really great relationship with our vendors, with our subcontractors and they know that we're going to keep coming back if they continue to supply a great product," he said. "That's another benefit of proliferation is it creates this really strong supply chain where you can create these great relationships, helping to further control your costs."