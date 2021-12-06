Teenage parents in the Denver community will be able to pick out free toys for their children at the Youth for Christ Christmas toy drive.

The second annual toy drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Fellowship Denver Church, 1990 S. Broadway. The event is open to all teenage parents in the Denver metro area.

“We know that this can put a huge financial burden on teen parents who might not be prepared for the Christmas season,” said Cherelle Cowan with Youth for Christ Denver. “We want to remind these teen parents that they are not alone — we are here as a resource as they go through the busy holiday season.”

During the toy drive, parents will be able to pick out one free toy for each child. A limited number of people will be allowed to shop at once, so parents are asked to bring only one other person with them, with exceptions for children. Face masks will be required for admission.

Youth for Christ will collect donations for the toy drive through Dec. 17. Donation drop offs and pick ups can be scheduled by contacting Cowan at 303-843-6746 or ccowan@yfcdenver.org.

The toy drive will also be held in partnership with the Play for Trey Foundation, which has collected and donated around 16,000 toys in honor of Trey McCleery, a 6-year-old Colorado boy who died in a car accident in 2014. Donations can be made to Play for Trey at playfortrey.org.