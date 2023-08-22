The Denver City Council is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on the Citizen Oversight Board (COB), the body that serves a civilian watchdog role over the city's public safety agencies.

The nine-member board can make recommendations about things such as policies and training involving safety officers, and also oversees the effectiveness of the Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM). The OIM monitors internal affairs investigations and discipline by the safety agencies, and can also recommend policies and training. However, neither the monitor's office nor the Citizen Oversight Board make policy or have disciplinary authority themselves.

Members of the board serve four-year terms. This particular vacancy was created by a resignation, and the person who fills it can seek another term in August 2024, according to the city.

The required criteria for appointment to the board include:

Candidates can't be an officer or employee of Denver.

Candidates, or their immediate family members, cannot have ever been employed by the Denver police, sheriff or fire departments.

Candidates must reside in Denver.

The city has more information about desired qualifications and an online application on its website here.

The Citizen Oversight Board usually meets on the first and third Fridays of each month. Members receive a $100 stipend per meeting attended, and can receive reimbursement for expenses related to their work for the COB.

Applications will remain open until Sept. 17.