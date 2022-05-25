Denver’s Finance and Governance Committee on Tuesday approved changes to the city’s minimum wage ordinance.
If approved by the full council, the changes would take effect in January.
The proposal would align Denver’s Consumer Price Index calculation with the state's. The new method would calculate the CPI for 2023 around July — with the same timeline each year after — by comparing the changes from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022.
The bill would also align minimum rates for contractors with the city's minimum wage, and it would repeal a living wage ordinance that started in the late 1990s, but is now obsolete because the citywide and contractor minimum wages are both higher.
And it would add legally required language to the city's policy of collecting unpaid wages and fees.