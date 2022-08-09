Denver City Council on Monday gave preliminary approval to a pair of potential ballot measures that would update the city's election procedures.
If both proposals pass a second vote from City Council, they will appear on the ballot in November's general election.
The first proposal, which passed unanimously on first reading, would clarify the naming and numbering of ballot initiatives, require only a single subject be included in a title, move citizen-referred ballot initiatives to their own section and update deadlines for spring municipal candidate petitions.
The second proposal, which council member Candi CdeBaca voted against, would require that at least 2% of the signatures for citizen initiatives and referendums come from each City Council district. This would mean that petition seekers would need to gather about 180 signatures from each district.
CdeBaca said she wants to hear more from citizens on how they feel about signature requirements.
“I don’t believe that this is ready to go to the ballot,” CdeBaca said. “I don’t think we’ve done the appropriate amount of stakeholder engagement nor have we followed the intent of what we’re trying to achieve with this ballot initiative.”