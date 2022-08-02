Denver is accepting applications from people interested in serving on the Denver County Cultural Council.
The 11-member council distributes money to science and cultural organizations in Denver.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, live in Denver and not serve on a board or work for an organization that receives funding from the Cultural Council. Applicants must also disclose any conflicts of interest.
To apply, visit bit.ly/3zRGSwk. For more information, reach out to Georgina Guidotti at georgina.guidotti@denvergov.org or 720-865-5553.