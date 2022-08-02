street art mural East Colfax

Street art, often with messages of the racial justice, has blossomed on Denver's streets. This mural, by Colorado artists Detour303, Ally Grimm and Anna Charney, is at 1540 Florence St. and was painted for a street-art festival called Colfax Canvas in the Aurora Cultural Arts District.

 John Moore, special to Colorado Politics

Denver is accepting applications from people interested in serving on the Denver County Cultural Council.

The 11-member council distributes money to science and cultural organizations in Denver. 

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, live in Denver and not serve on a board or work for an organization that receives funding from the Cultural Council. Applicants must also disclose any conflicts of interest.

To apply, visit bit.ly/3zRGSwk. For more information, reach out to Georgina Guidotti at georgina.guidotti@denvergov.org or 720-865-5553.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.