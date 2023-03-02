Denver prosecutors have charged two men in connection with the killing of Kenneth Dellamaestra in late February, according to a news release.

Christopher Meza, 43, and Isaac Reiner, 23, face a total of six charges, the the Denver District Attorney's office announced Thursday. 

Dellamaestra was found on the morning of Feb. 20 in a parking lot of an abandoned bank around East Evans Avenue and South Monaco Street with a gunshot to his back. Meza and Reiner are accused of robbing him at gunpoint before shooting him. 

Video footage from a nearby apartment complex showed three people walking into the bank shortly after 5 a.m. Dellamaestra fled the building about 10 minutes later and collapsed, according to an arrest affidavit for Meza. 

Meza had a large amount of what police suspected was fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana at the time of his arrest. 

Meza faces one charge of premeditated first-degree murder, one charge of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. Reiner faces one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of aggravated robbery.

