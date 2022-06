To ensure fairness in its work and build public trust in the justice system, the Denver District Attorney’s Office has officially launched a conviction review unit.

“If the wrong person is convicted, the only beneficiary of that situation is the true offender,” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news conference Wednesday.

McCann said for a case to be considered for review by the new unit, there has to be a substantial basis to believe there is credible evidence of the person’s innocence.

The unit will also review clemency applications from the governor’s office and some sentences that may not be compatible with current law or standards of fairness. McCann said the number of clemency applications has increased recently, and while she couldn’t say for sure why, she suggested the high-profile sentence reduction last year for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 years to 10 by Gov. Jared Polis may have contributed.