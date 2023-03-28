Less than a week after two East High School administrators were shot by a student who later took his own life, there are signs that the Denver community is rallying from its grief.

Fourteen churches and hundreds of people gathered at Church in the City-Beth Abraham’s first Day of Hope, 1580 N. Gaylord St. — just two blocks from East High School. They sang and, most importantly for participants, were not alone.

One woman carried a tote bag that said: “I’m not tired.”

Others wandered in, set down their backpacks and cellphones and took an hour to listen to a live Christian rock group sing gospel. Some sang out loud, others sat by themselves and a few small groups prayed quietly, holding on to each other for support.

“I’ve been a little anxious,” said Jonathan Beckman.

He parked his bike and strolled into the building on his work lunch break. His 1-year-old daughter may eventually attend East High and his wife knew one of the school staff who was killed in Monday’s Nashville shooting.

“It’s a lot to take in,” Beckman said.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas made an early appearance at the event. It was a loosely-designed for 13 hours starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. for anyone who needed a cure for feeling out of sorts, instigated by the recent string of gun violence in Colorado.

Pastor Vernon Jones Jr., executive partner with Faith Bridge, described the gathering as a “trauma-informed approach” whereby people can “lean into humanity.

"Here, it’s okay to be frustrated. It’s okay to cry.”

Inside the 102-year-old building on the second floor is a theater with a stage and U-shaped seating where pockets of people held hands. They lifted their palms to the sky and pondered the weight of young lives which have been lost, some sobbing.

“There needs to be a change in the community. For me gospel and the word of God is the only way,” said Felipe Morales, 18, who was sitting in the very back row.

Many people came in and sat with their heads in their hands and left smiling.

Still, most of the people who attended the Day of Hope were adults who already bought the message. Morales said change won’t happen overnight, and it’s going to take a village.

“Everyone knows someone who needs to be here.” Morales said.

He’s going to bring friends, whom he figures will also bring friends.

East High students have experienced the sadness and confusion of losing two classmates, 15 year-old Luis Garcia and Austin Lyle, 17, in less than a month.

Jones is concerned this is compounded by hearing about shootings which happen in other parts of the state, as in the shooting death of a 13 year-old boy at the Town Center at Aurora mall this past weekend.

He plans to open a café in the building especially for East High School students to have a place to hang out at lunch and after class.

One major draw will be the excellent eats. Angel Café will offer food from Welton Street Café and Chick-fil-A and there will be pickle ball.

“This isn’t a news cycle,” said Jones. “We are building a community.”