Denver officials have overturned a hearing officer’s recommendation and denied Bonfire Cannabis, a medical dispensary on North Washington Street in the Globeville neighborhood, a retail store license.
When a business applies for a retail marijuana license, it must go through a public hearing after which a hearing officer issues a recommendation. After that, the public has another opportunity to share objections to the recommendation, which the applicant can then respond to before Excise and Licenses Director Molly Duplechian issues a final decision.
After a number of hearings due to the high number of comments, the hearing officer recommended approval despite community pushback. Globeville Civic Partners, a registered neighborhood organization, opposed the permit for three reasons, according to city documents: Residents opposed the application, the neighborhood’s needs are met by existing retail marijuana stores, and the recommendation misconstrued live testimony from the hearing.
According to the final decision, seven people testified against the application while four testified in favor of it. Opposers included two City Council members who live near the neighborhood as well as neighborhood organizations and a local business manager. Two petitions were also submitted, one with 75 signatures in opposition and one with 36 signatures in support of the application.
“This fuller picture of the evidence and testimony shows that the Opponents outnumber those in support of the Application more than two to one,” the final decision read.
Globeville Civic Partners submitted a formal objection to the recommendation, saying the hearing officer misconstrued community members’ concern for their neighborhood as “bias against marijuana,” which the group said is speculation not supported by facts.
“The hearing officer concluded that many of the Opponents’ concerns showed a prejudice against marijuana, and therefore, were unpersuasive,” the final decision on the application reads. “... However, the Director rejects the hearing officer’s conclusions that the Opponents were unsuccessful in presenting evidence which would justify the denial of the Application.”
Duplechian added in the final decision that testimony from opposers shows that there is “not sufficient need nor desire” for the license and that the applicant failed to prove the reasonable needs of the neighborhood are not already being met by other stores. She also said the hearing officer failed to properly review the desires of those opposed to the license.
“The consistent theme identified by the Opponents was that they desired a more diverse range of business types within the neighborhood and that they did not desire that the license be granted to the Applicant, not that they had a general aversion or prejudice against marijuana,” the decision read.
Bonfire Cannabis’ website says the medical location is temporarily closed, but a spokesman for Excise and Licenses said the denial of the retail store license doesn’t impact Bonfire's medical license. He added that per Denver law, the business isn’t required to let the city know if it temporarily closes the business. Bonfire Cannabis couldn’t be reached for comment.