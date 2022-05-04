A deputy sheriff in Denver has been fired for allowing inmates to order food delivery in which they apparently smuggled drugs into the jail, according to a disciplinary decision from the Department of Safety.
Deputy Derrek Peterson allowed inmates to order food on at least two occasions, and though he said he searched the food when it was delivered and didn’t find contraband, drugs “and other paraphernalia” apparently were hidden inside. Another inmate attempted suicide after using some of the drugs, according to the decision.
“Although it is not believed that Deputy Peterson was in any way aware that DW and TL sought to smuggle in drugs, he unfortunately became an unwary tool in their scheme,” says the discipline decision.
Peterson had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2016. He was given notice of his firing April 29.
Peterson said he did it as a gesture of gratitude for the inmates for keeping their area of the jail clean, although he thought in the back of his mind it probably didn’t feel right, he said. He had learned one of the inmates had served in the military like him and Peterson saw him as “someone who has also lost friends and also suffers from PTSD.”
“When the inmates asked jokingly if we could order some food, I sought this as an opportunity to do with my humanity as police officers do on the street occasionally buying people coffee or meals,” Peterson said during the investigation.
One of the inmates said his sister worked for a food delivery service and could drop off food at the jail, according to Peterson’s firing letter. Peterson acknowledged when he agreed he was tired from working a long shift and wasn’t in the “right state of mind.”
A suicide attempt by an inmate who used some of the drugs smuggled in appeared to have been at least “partially precipitated” by his use of the drugs, the letter says.
The Department of Safety said assuming Peterson had earnest intentions, he should have made the orders himself, instead of trusting the inmates were actually ordering from a delivery service. But regardless, said the decision, the preferential treatment of the inmates was an “egregious” level of favoritism.
“Deputy Peterson’s loss of objectivity in trusting TL and DW to the point where he would have allowed them to personally order ‘food’ from outside the jail is an act so serious that it demonstrates Deputy Peterson’s lack of fitness to continue holding the position of Denver deputy sheriff.”