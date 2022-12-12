The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release.

Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer.

A Denver police officer saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen in the area of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue because of a punched lock on the driver's door and knowledge that the type of car is a frequent target of auto theft, according to the probable cause affidavit. Running the license plate number confirmed the car had been stolen.

After a pursuit Alford got out and shot at the officer while sitting out of the back passenger window, according to the affidavit. The officer was not injured.

The car fled and the chase went through Aurora and back into Denver. Five people fled the car and were eventually arrested by Denver officers. Police found a black Tarus handgun in a back back that had been dropped behind the car.

Alford faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer — one after deliberation and the other with extreme indifference — a count of prohibited use of a weapon, and one count of a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Another group of teenagers shot at Aurora police that same day in the parking lot of a King Soopers. Police had tried to stop a stolen Kia at Peoria Street and east Sixth Avenue when the car's occupants began shooting. Four police cars in total were hit by gunfire.