A Denver dog has fully recovered after being bit by a rattlesnake on a Castlewood Canyon hike.

Austin Scheu received a call from his girlfriend, Olivia Melodia, on the morning of August 8. His dog, Ahsoka, had been bitten by a rattlesnake during a walk at the Castlewood Canyon State Park in Franktown.

"I received a text that said they had had their first encounter with a rattlesnake," Scheu said. Melodia told Scheu that the dog was OK and the hike would continue. "They were having the best day ever."

Scheu notes Ahsoka's high energy and playfulness, saying the dog was sniffing around in the grass. Melodia didn't notice the snake until Ahsoka jumped back and she heard the infamous tail rattle.

Around 20 minutes later, Melodia noticed that half of Ahsoka's face had "ballooned up." The dog had been bitten in the corner of her left eye and pupil, leaving a barely-visible mark. The swelling was moving down toward her jaw.

Olivia and Ahsoka rushed to the nearest veterinary hospital. Scheu, on the other hand, went "full panic mode."

"I booked it to Castle Rock as fast as I could," he said.

Ahsoka spent a day-and-a-half at the hospital after receiving anti-venom and antibiotics. Her vitals were fine, there was not blood clotting and she had taken the anti-venom well. The hospital initially thought it would be a three-day process.

"She's an absolute tank," Scheu said of the one-and-a-half-year-old Australian Cattle Dog and Pitbull mix. "She's made an absolute recovery. She's already ready to get back out there. It's insane."

Scheu was later hit with "the most expensive bill" he had received by the hospital. "It was worth it to save her life, of course, but it was expensive."

Olivia and Scheu decided to create a GoFundMe for the veterinary bills. With a goal of $3,500, they raised $4,000 in a few days.

"I was blown away by how widespread it was," Scheu said. "There were people four, five connections away from us donating. You would be amazed by how many people come out of the woodwork to support a cause like this... I couldn't have asked for more support."

Ahsoka will need one more visit to see if her left eye has full vision, but Scheu say it seems okay.

Regarding a public warning for dog hiking in the future, Scheu says to be careful and mindful. He has decided to go with an eight-foot leash moving forward.

"I made the mistake of having a long leash," Scheu said. "I know you want to give your dog freedom, but it's important to keep them nearby."

If you go into a hike thinking that you may encounter a rattlesnake and keep your dog nearby, that's half the battle," he said.