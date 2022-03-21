A bison yearling waits to be loaded onto a trailer to be sent to either the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, or Arapaho tribe during an event to recognize that donation on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
An event was held Monday at Genesee Park in Golden to recognize the donation of Denver Mountain Park bison to multiple Indigenous tribes.
This year, Denver Parks and Recreation donated a total of 33 bison. Fifteen bison are going to the Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming. Seventeen are headed to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Oklahoma. And one bison is going to the TallBull Memorial Council in Colorado.
Denver Parks and Recreation usually auctions off their surplus bison, but after an ordinance was passed last year, the surplus bison are now being transferred to American Indian tribes. The city says the purpose of the transfers is to "continue to establish, support and sustain Native American conservation herds across the country.”
The White Mountain Singers play “Encouragement Song” during an event to recognize the donation of Denver Mountain Park bison to the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, as well as to the TallBull Memorial Council on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
San Carlos Apache Nation members Tia Early, front, and her daughter Bella SpiritEarly place their hands on one of the trailers loaded up with Denver Mountain Park bison to pray for their safe travels after an event to recognize the donation of the bison to the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, as well as to the TallBull Memorial Council on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Eric Armas of the White Mountain Singers plays “Honor Song” with the group during an event to recognize the donation of Denver Mountain Park bison to the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, as well as to the TallBull Memorial Council on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Oglala Lakota tribe member TaCanku Cruz packs up the drum used by himself and the White Mountain Singers after an event to recognize the donation of Denver Mountain Park bison to the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, as well as to the TallBull Memorial Council on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Executive Director of Denver Parks & Recreation Allegra “Happy” Haynes speaks during an event to recognize the donation of Denver Mountain Park bison to the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, as well as to the TallBull Memorial Council on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Denver mayor Michael Hancock speaks during an event to recognize the donation of Denver Mountain Park bison to the Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, as well as to the TallBull Memorial Council on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Genesee Park in Golden, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)