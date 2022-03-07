Beginning April 4, city and county employees in Denver who have been working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic will return to their offices at least two days a week.
According to a release from the city, the hybrid work model is being implemented to balance the needs of city residents and employees through increased in-person interaction with the benefits of a flexible work environment.
“City employees have demonstrated great resilience and productivity over the past two years, working to keep essential city services functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in the release. “Now that our city is in a recovery phase and COVID-19 infection rates continue to decrease, it is time to increase in-person engagement with our residents and coworkers. My team in the mayor’s office will work in person no less than four days per week beginning immediately.”
The new hybrid work model will be implemented in three phases over the next six months. Phase one brings an end to fully remote work for most city employees on April 1. Phase two begins April 4, with most employees returning to their workplaces at least two days per week, with some flexibility for departments/agencies based on need. During phase three, tentatively scheduled for the end of the summer, city leadership will determine when to add a third day of in-person work.