The Denver Fire Department is set to donate $100,000 of emergency equipment to the San Pedro Volunteer Fire Department in Coahuila, Mexico, the departments announced Wednesday.

The decommissioned equipment would have otherwise been put in storage or discarded, the announcement said, but it will now assist the San Pedro department in protecting their citizens and community.

“This donation could end up saving a life and will make a meaningful difference for the volunteer firefighters in Coahuila, Mexico and the people they serve,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.

The equipment includes 31 self-contained breathing apparatus packs, five sets of jackets and pants, 13 ramps, 12 spreaders, 12 power units, eight cutters and hoses of assorted sizes, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Currently, the San Pedro department’s equipment is “limited and extremely outdated,” including having only two self-contained breathing apparatus packs from 1995, according to documents filed with the Denver City Council.

The City Council unanimously approved the equipment donation on July 26.

The donated equipment has exceeded expiration dates and can no longer be used by the Denver Fire Department under the National Fire Protection Administration’s regulations; however, it is still functional, the documents said.

“The donation of items from the Denver Fire Department would assist their community needs for emergency response and go a long way in helping them protect the life and safety of their residents,” the documents said.

The San Pedro Volunteer Fire Department is a self-funded department with 21 active volunteer firefighters serving 192,000 residents, the documents said. The department was launched in 1959 and responds to around 3,200 calls annually.

Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton will present the equipment to San Pedro Fire Chief Juan Hernandez Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the Denver Fire Department Training Academy.