Denver recently housed nearly 600 people during a 100-day housing initiative, but fell short of its goal of getting 400 households experiencing homelessness a place to live.
The initiative began in February and aimed to house 400 households through housing vouchers. At the end of the 100 days, 597 people from 359 households were housed across the city, according to Denver's Department of Housing Stability.
This was the second housing initiative performed by the city in the last year.
"Denver's network of shelter service partners do an incredible job, day in and (day) out, at delivering house keys and a brighter future for individuals facing episodes of homelessness," Mayor Michael Hancock said in a news release. "With two successful housing surges behind us, we're not only placing more people into housing, we're also fostering innovations that will make a lasting impact going forward."
During a housing initiative in September, Denver housed 576 people — more than double its goal.
Denver used money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay for the emergency housing vouchers.
The housing surge connected homeless resident with housing resources and expedited the city's work with the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, Community Solutions and Homebase.