Denver officials have improved efforts to notify the public about projects and proposals, but the risk of inconsistencies in engagement with residents in some areas remains, according to city auditors.

Back in 2021, auditors looked into the city's mechanisms to ensure transparency and concluded Denver's compliance with public notice requirements was inconsistent and that expectations and practices when it came to engaging residents across the city were varied.

But, in a follow report, auditors said city agencies have taken steps in the right direction, implementing several recommendations.

The Department of Community Planning and Development, for example, established a guide for conducting engagement and outreach with the public when it comes to text amendments.

The city auditor's office said this now means it is likelier for the public to have the opportunity to provide feedback on substantive changes in zoning codes "before it is too late in the process."

Specifically, the planning department developed a process to take input from the public and to also guarantee a response to online comments.

“People want to know that their voices are not only heard, but also how their input will be used to affect decisions,” Auditor Timothy O’Brien said in a news release. “When individuals know how their ideas might be incorporated, they are less likely to be discouraged from future engagement.”

Explaining its rationale for the original investigation, the auditor's office said a transparent government ensures residents who are affected by government decisions can both influence and participate in making them.

Ultimately, this increases the public's trust in the city, resulting in more effective solutions to challenges, the auditors said, adding that, by providing more structure and guidance around public notices and public engagement, the city can, ultimately, offer higher-quality services to residents.

But O'Brien's office said how the city engages with residents on bike lane projects remains an "area of weakness."

Specifically, the city's Transportation & Infrastructure department has made no progress in setting expectations for how its Office of Community and Business Engagement staffers support bike projects teams.

As a result, the auditor's office said, the teams are at risk of responding to constituents "inconsistently."

“My office regularly hears from constituents who ride bikes,” O’Brien said. “We know they feel they often aren’t getting consistent answers about projects, from design through implementation. I hope the city will take action to improve community engagement in this area soon.”