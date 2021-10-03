Denver International Airport is beginning its annual maintenance work on Peña Boulevard on Sunday night, resulting in various lane closures throughout the week.

The work will start Sunday at 11 p.m. and last until Thursday at 7 a.m., the airport said. During this time, there will be sporadic single- and double-lane closures of the boulevard, but at least one lane will remain open at all times.

The maintenance will include repairing and replacing aging concrete on outbound Peña Boulevard from the airport terminal to E-470, the airport said.

“This critical project allows us to help extend the life of Peña Boulevard and ensure we provide a safe roadway for our employees and passengers today and in the future,” said airport CEO Phil Washington.

The concrete replacement and repairs are separate from the ongoing work on inbound Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap and the terminal. Some work will overlap, but crews are coordinating to minimize traffic impacts, the airport said.

This annual maintenance project is part of the airport’s Vision 100 project, intended to prepare the airport to reach 100 million annual passengers between 2030 and 2035.

More information about Vision 100 is available at flydenver.com/vision100.