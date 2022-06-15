Slight changes to Denver International Airport's security checkpoints began on Wednesday and aim to alleviate long lines.
The airport in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration added a limited number of TSA PreCheck lanes at the south security checkpoint and standard security at the north checkpoint, according to a news release.
"The additional lanes will provide passengers arriving from the hotel and transit center on the south end and international arrivals on the north end more options to access the appropriate screening lanes on either end of the terminal," airport officials said in the release.
Officials are encouraging travelers to use the airport's primary checkpoints:
North Security Checkpoint is open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers.
- CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck.
- Premium/Premier Traveler Lane: This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint.
- Standard Screening: There will be up to three standard screening lanes open.
South Security Checkpoint is open 24/7.
- Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers.
- TSA PreCheck: There will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint.
- CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening.
A-Bridge Security Checkpoint is open from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- This checkpoint is for standard travelers only.