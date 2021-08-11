Denver International Airport is seeking artists to apply for multimillion-dollar commissions for the concourse expansion project, the airport said.

The airport is looking for four artists or teams to create suspended artwork within the new areas. The $1.5 billion concourse expansion program is extending the airport’s three concourses and building new gates, shops and restaurants.

The artwork would be displayed in Concourse A-West, Concourse B-West, Concourse B-East and Concourse C-East, the airport said.

The Concourse B-East commission is limited to Colorado artists and has a budget of $300,000 to $450,000. The other three are open to artists internationally and have budgets of $800,000 to $2.5 million each.

The final budgets for each commission will be determined by the size and complexity of the site and the size and type of the artwork.

The artwork should reflect the individual personalities of each concourse, speak to the international audience of the airport and highlight the culture of Denver and Colorado, the airport said.

Applications for the Concourse B-East commission will be open until Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Applications for the other three commissions will be open until Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Funding for the commissions is from the city’s Public Art Ordinance designated by the Concourse Expansion Program’s construction budget at the airport.