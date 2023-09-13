Denver Health faces a new civil rights lawsuit over the death of a man in the Downtown Detention Center in 2022, which accuses medical staff of ignoring Leroy Taylor’s pleas for help and worsening symptoms as he grew sicker over several days.

Taylor, 71, died on Feb. 9 last year while serving a 90-day sentence. Among his symptoms before his death, he had nausea and severe diarrhea, and struggled to breathe and could not swallow, according to the lawsuit. Other inmates had to help him use the bathroom in the hours before his death. When a Denver deputy sheriff documented Taylor’s need for medical care the morning of the day he died, he noted Taylor’s hands and feet were blue and he seemed “delirious.” “Mr. Taylor’s short stay in jail turned into an agonizing, prolonged, and unconstitutional death sentence resulting from the deliberate indifference of individual defendants and Denver Health,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Both sheriff department employees and inmates alerted Denver Health employees several times about Taylor’s worsening condition. The lawsuit accuses medical staff of repeatedly sending him back to his cell despite his symptoms, and that Taylor only received anti-nausea medication and Tylenol.

It alleges his medical documentation doesn’t have any record Taylor received “appropriate evaluations or testing” to determine the underlying cause of his illness. Medical staff allegedly did not conduct additional tests or pursue treatment such as IV fluids for his dehydration or oxygen therapy.

A voicemail Taylor left for his public defender on Feb. 7 captured him begging for her to help get him released to see his own doctor, saying he had been sick for 10 days and didn’t feel any better. He promised to finish his sentence afterward.

“I need to get out of here before I die. … I feel like I’m dying in here.”

His attorney filed an emergency motion in court requesting Taylor’s release, according to the lawsuit.

Taylor called his sister the next day, saying he had worsened. He had had diarrhea for 14 hours and couldn’t eat, Taylor told her. When she asked him how his chest felt, he told her: “It’s hurting. Everything is hurting.”

Taylor’s sons, Derek Taylor and Shawn Herron, brought the case as heirs to his estate. The lawsuit names Denver Health, Dr. Peter Crum, nurses Melissa Brokaw, Bernice Chavarria Torres, Isaac Karugu and Alice Mukamugemanyi, and unnamed Denver Health employees as John Does 1-20 in their individual and official capacities.

The case has claims against each defendant of wrongful death and violation of Taylor’s Eighth Amendment protection against “unnecessary and wanton infliction of harm.” It also alleges Denver Health has unconstitutional policies, customs and practices and failed to properly train and supervise its employees on providing proper medical care to inmates at the detention center.

The case requests compensatory and special damages for Taylor’s estate, citing death, loss of enjoyment of life, relationships and earnings, and pain and suffering.

Taylor’s autopsy attributed his death to “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” with pulmonary emphysema and chronic renal failure as contributing factors.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 late in January, but returned to the detention center’s general population by Jan. 29, according to the lawsuit. Fellow inmates first alerted a deputy on Feb. 2 that Taylor was vomiting and having diarrhea in his bed, and Taylor reported to a nurse who examined him he had experienced the symptoms for about two days.

His death prompted three investigations: By the Denver Police Department, Denver Health and the city’s Public Integrity Division, a civilian branch of the Department of Public Safety responsible for internal affairs investigations of the sheriff’s department. The investigation by the Public Integrity Division found none of the sheriff department employees violated any policies.

Denver Health did not respond Wednesday morning to The Denver Gazette's request for comment.