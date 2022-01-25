Two teenagers charged in connection with setting the house fire that killed five members of an immigrant family in the summer of 2020 will face trial in adult court, a Denver judge ruled Tuesday.

A house on North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch erupted in flames in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2020. A young Senegalese family died in the blaze, including Djibril Diol, 25, his wife Adja, 23, their toddler daughter Khadija, Diol’s 25-year-old sister Hassan and her infant daughter Hawa Beye. Three others living in the house, not related to the family, escaped by jumping from a window.

In January 2021 police arrested Kevin Bui, Gavin Seymour, now both 17, and a third teenager who was 15 at the time of the arson and whose name has not been released publicly. The Denver district attorney’s office charged Bui and Seymour, each 16 at the time of the fire, as adults. Together, the three face dozens of charges, including first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted murder and murder with extreme indifference.

Defense attorneys for Bui and Seymour requested their cases be transferred to juvenile court.

In a decision read from the bench Tuesday, Denver District Judge Martin Egelhoff repeatedly returned to the terror the fire caused the victims and the local West African immigrant community, left to wonder following the fire if the attack was a hate crime up until the arrests.

They “lived in fear and uncertainty, unable to comprehend why such an act occurred, who is responsible, and who might be next, all the while mourning the deaths of five members of the community.

“In nearly 23 years as a judicial officer, this court has not witnessed a case of such gravity, consequence and loss,” Egelhoff said.

Egelhoff also said the seriousness of the crimes and the planning the three teenagers did before setting the fire went into his decision to keep Bui and Seymour’s cases in district court.

Testimony revealed during a preliminary hearing in November that the teenagers had targeted the house a few weeks after Bui had been robbed of his phone and shoes in the summer of 2020 in Denver. Bui used the Find My iPhone locator to trace his phone to a spot he believed was 5312 N. Truckee St.

Bui told an investigator after his arrest he wanted to go to the house to perhaps find his phone, and maybe vandalize the home. The teenagers brought a can of gasoline and set fire to a downstairs wall. Video footage from a neighboring house’s surveillance camera the night of the fire showed three people on the property wearing hoods and full face masks.

But no one in the house had anything to do with the robbery involving Bui.

In his decisions for both Bui and Seymour’s cases, Egelhoff recognized that the Department of Human Services has better options for rehabilitation, treatment and education than the Department of Corrections. Egelhoff also said he found testimony compelling about the way children’s brains mature means they don’t fully understand consequences and tend to make decisions based on emotion rather than logic.

He also acknowledged Seymour’s learning disabilities, social challenges and at times abusive relationship with his father.

In Bui’s case, Egelhoff acknowledged testimony from experts that his advanced academic intelligence doesn’t mean Bui’s ability for decision-making is equally mature.

These all weighed in favor of sending the cases to juvenile court, Egelhoff said, but ultimately didn’t outweigh the aggravating circumstances.

“During closing arguments, the prosecution posed the question, ‘If the interest of the community is not served by district court jurisdiction in this case, then in what case is such jurisdiction ever appropriate? The court is compelled to agree.”

He mentioned a message Bui sent shortly before the fire about the teenagers’ plans to “possibly ruin our futures and burn the house down” — a phrase repeatedly brought up by prosecutors — signals an understanding of the potential consequences of his choice.

“This [shows] the capacity of linking behaviors,” Egelhoff said.

The court has set arraignments for Seymour and Bui at the end of March.